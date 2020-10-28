Sanjana Sanghi Has 'fun With Fashion', Stuns In Pastel Green-orange Dress

On October 27, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram and posted an array of photos in a stunning satin outfit. Sharing the pictures, Sanjana highlighted that she was having 'fun with fashion'. She wrote, 'Technicolor bruise. #FunWithFashion #VocalForLocal'.

In the photos, the actor sported a turquoise-orange printed dress. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair loose. More so, she teamed the attire with transparent footwear. Sanjana Sanghi's photos received a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to drop comments on it.

A user wrote, 'Love your smile mam', whereas another fan went on to call her 'cute'. Singer Guru Randhawa also dropped hearts. Many simply commented with awestruck emoticons.

Sanjana Sanghi: 'Technicolor bruise'

Also Read | Zac Efron & Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Are 'sweet And Lovely', Says Pal Kyle Sandilands

Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram gives a peek into her whereabouts. She keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life. Recently she took a trip down memory lane and posted a photo from her school graduation day, which was in March 2014. Sanjana mentioned that she was 17 years old. Take a look.

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Dil Bechara, which is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. The film delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a fatal disease. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic drama also stars Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, and others in prominent roles.

Also Read | Renu Desai's Upcoming Web Series 'Aadhya' Commences Production

Also Read |Radhika Apte 'can't Wait' To Try Products From Sai Tamhankar's 'The Saree Story'; See Post

Apart from this, a recent Pinkvilla report mentioned that Sanjana Sanghi is roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming outing, Om, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. A source close to the site stated that Ahmed was scouting for an actor who would not only look great opposite Adi but also be a fresh pairing on screen. Several names were discussed and approached, but, eventually, the makers finalised Sanjana Sanghi for the film, added the source. More so, the source continued that she will be playing the role of Aditya Kapur's love interest in the movie, but also has several action scenes in it.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Crosses 900K Followers On Instagram; Shows 'gratitude' As Fans Celebrate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.