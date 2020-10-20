Sanjana Sanghi Shares Glimpses From Her Graduation Day At School From 2014; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi is extremely active on her social media. She recently wrote a note for her school as it completes 100 years this year. She also shared a few pictures of her from her graduation in 2014 when she was 17. She also shared a video with her friends in their school uniform.

Sanjana Sanghi's graduation photos

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi on October 20, took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her graduation day at her school from 2014. In the first picture, Sanjana is wearing her school uniform and has clipped her long hair. She has also worn a few pins which show that she was made a school representative and was a responsible student. In the second picture, Sanjana is flaunting her doodled uniform. Usually, when students graduate, classmates sign on each other's uniforms and draw on them. In Sanjana's photos, her classmates have even written messages on her face and neck with red ink.

In the third video, Sanjana is posing with her friends who are inked all over their uniform and face. The trio laugh in the pictures. The last picture is of Sanjana's school. The entire school is decorated with lights. She also wrote a long note expressing her love for her school. She mentioned a few good things she learnt from her school and said that they wore their uniform as if it were their armour. She thanked her school for helping her find herself and teach her the power of friendship.

She wrote, "Thank you for teachers that understood me & my itch to push myself better than I could ever understand myself, For memories that I will forever desperately cling onto, And opportunities that I couldn’t have ever dreamt of for myself." She thanked her school for making her realise her love for academia and her passion for social work. She also added that she participated in school debates and performed acts in their auditorium. Sanjana Sanghi wrote,"I am because you are.

20th October 1920-Forever."

Reactions on Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram photos

Sanjana Sanghi's photos and video garnered her loads of comments. Fans called her cute and sent heart and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan asked her in the comments that was she born beautiful or did she grow so beautiful. Another fan wrote that Sanjana Sanghi was probably the best student in the school. Take a look at some of the comments.

Image Source: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

