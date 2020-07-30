Swastika Mukherjee Laments Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Claims 'We'll Never Get Closure'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee played the role of Sanjana Sanghi's mother in the film Dil Bechara. During an interview addressing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor said it is unfortunate that one might not get to know why Sushant Singh Rajput decided to end his life. She also said that the manner in which the conversation around his death is being fueled with more assumptions is "beyond pathetic".

Swastika Mukherjee says Sushant's case has no closure

Sushant Singh Rajput and Swastika Mukherjee were seen together in the film Byomkesh Bakshy! as well as Dil Bechara. The late actor's sudden demise sparked conversations around mental health, nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood and has triggered blame game on social media. The actor Swastika Mukherjee, during an interview, said that more than the loss of Sushant's fans, followers and co-stars, it is the loss of a father and his family.

She said that the family was not given time and space to grieve which is complete irresponsibility. The actor further added that neither the family nor the fans will get to know what happened and nobody is ever going to get closure.

“We just started harping on issues and they went on piling one after the other. People showing so much concern now could have shown the same concern when he was alive. The whole conversation is now fueled with more assumptions, hate and evil,” she told PTI in an interview.

Speaking about the nepotism debate, she said that the issue was prevalent before Sushant Singh Rajput was alive and will remain the same in the time to come. “Putting nepotism and the baggage of the rest of the conversation happens every day on social media from different sectors. Did they not exist six months ago or will they not exist six months later? Everything will be the same and people will also move on," she said.

“Those who are in power to change the work place or ethics, they could have done this six months ago and they can also do it six months later. Why use someone’s death to speak about everything you want to talk about? Media and people on social media are all lapping it up. We are not respecting the dead. We are not even respecting people in his family," she added.

Swastika Mukherjee is a Bengali actor who had been a part of several Bollywood films. The actor was also seen in a web series named Pataal Lok. The actor, who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, shared that she loved working with the actors and the director for Dil Bechara. Meanwhile, the actor is working on a Bengali film, but she makes sure to check up on people besides work.

