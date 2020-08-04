Sanjana Sanghi Shares Memories From Last Day Of 'Dil Bechara' Shoot In Jamshedpur; WATCH

Actor Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a lead in Bollywood opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Dil Bechara. She recently shared an incident on her Instagram account that left her teary-eyed. Sanjana Sanghi shared that the team spent most of their time shooting in Jamshedpur. They would mostly shoot near a school named Sacred Heart and on the last day of their shoot, the students decided to give the entire team a shoutout. Watch the fun video Sanjana Sanghi shared on her Instagram account.

Sanjana Sanghi's last evening in Jamshedpur was too inspiring

Sanjana Sanghi shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, students from a school in Jamshedpur were seen cheering for the actor. She shared about the incident and wrote that exactly 2 years ago, in 2018, her team of Dil Bechara was shooting in Jamshedpur. They spent most of their time shooting outside a school named Sacred Heart.

While filming, the students from the school would often stop by and have a chat with the actors or simply wave at them while they were busy. While going to school in the morning they would often wish the team good luck for the day. On the last evening, when the team finished shooting for Dil Bechara and the students got to know about it, they urged their principal to give a study period off and gathered in corridors to cheer for the team of Dil Bechara.

They gathered in thousands and waved at the actor and also echoed together that they loved her. Some students also told Sanjana Sanghi that they saw themselves in her because she was so inspiring. Towards the end of the post, Sanjana Sanghi thanked the girls of the school and mentioned that she was proud and happy that she had been shooting in their city.

Sanjana Sanghi has dedicated a part of her life towards educational upliftment and has also worked with several NGOs. The actor also remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote that she was sure that the later actor had been watching this all from above and is proud of her. Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara released on an OTT platform on July 24th, 2020.

