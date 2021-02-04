Nia Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Arjun Bijlani, Have A Look

It is a well-known fact that both Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have remained great friends for the past few years. Nia often posts pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which they both are seen hanging out with each other and having fun. Known well for her active nature on social media, Nia has posted a couple more pictures with Arjun on her Instagram stories, one of which is a major throwback photo that also features Amrin Chakkiwala and Gautam Sharma. Have a look at the pictures along with Nia’s comment.

Nia Sharma posts throwback pictures with Arjun Bijlani

Nia’s followers on Instagram would be quite familiar with Arjun Bijlani as well, as they have got to see several other photos of the two actors together on Nia’s Instagram. In a picture that also features Amrin and Gautam along with Arjun, Nia exclaimed at the fact that they have known each other and been friends since so long. The picture was first posted by Amrin, to which Nia decided to share on her Instagram stories as well. Her second picture with Arjun Bijlani was posted by Arjun, where he had tagged Nia as well.

Images courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani's Mother Gets Hospitalised, Actor Says 'You’re Going To Be Fine'; See Video

Nia posted that picture on her stories as well, along with making a comic dig on herself in the photo. She said that she was looking like someone who “needed help” and had a laugh about it. The picture sees Nia happily posing as Arjun clicks the selfie. Both the actors have worked with each other on multiple occasions in the past and have been since acquainted. Their friendship seems to have grown over the years as both of them frequently hang out with each other.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani Heads To Kashmir For A Vacation With His Wife And Son; See Post

Nia Sharma has become a popular face in television ever since her debut, which happened a decade ago in the show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She has also worked in other popular shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 5 and many more. Arjun on the other hand, has had a successful career in acting as well, working in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki and more.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Shares Her 'Shimla Diaries'; Posts Candid Pics With Co-star Shivin Narang

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Shares 'childhood' & 'now' Picture With Her Mother And It Is Truly Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.