Sunny Leone Brings Out Her Inner Audrey Hepburn By Wearing A 'perfect Lipshade'

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself and then a picture of Audrey Hepburn. In the first picture, Sunny is wearing a bathrobe with a towel on her head. She is seen wearing cat-eye brown glasses with red lipstick, similar to that of Audrey Hepburn. In the caption, she praised the actor and added that she knew the power of the lip shade. The caption reads, "Even the iconic Audrey Hepburn understood the power of the perfect Lipshade [emoji]". The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her looks. Check it out.

Sunny Leone's Instagram post

(Image credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram post)

The actor who is in Kerala right now is shooting for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla. She shares a glimpse of her stay and sneak peek from the set. Earlier, she shared a video of her reviewing the food that they eat on set. In the video, she roams around the restaurant while showing her fans all the food. The video has over 1.4 million views as of now. Check it out.

Sunny Leone's photos from Kerala

Sunny Leone recently uploaded a picture while she was in the pool. In the picture, she is submerged and is seen wearing a peach bikini. She captioned the picture as, "From Kerala With Love'. In another post, she uploaded two pictures wherein one picture was in monochrome. In the picture, she is posing while facing the sun and is wearing a sunglass along with the peach bikini. Have a look at Sunny Leone's photos.

On the Work Front

Sunny Leone entered the industry with Bigg Boss in 2011. After the reality show, she was approached for Jism 2 which marked the starting of her career in cinema. Some of her films include Jackpot, Hate Story 2, Mastizaade and many more. She has made various memorable cameos in Telugu and Tamil films. Sunny also became the part of MTV Splitvilla, where she appeared as a judge. Sunny Leone's videos on her Instagram shows that she is having fun in sets of her upcoming web series Anamika. Now, she is in Kerala for the shoot of the reality show.

