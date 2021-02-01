Sunny Leone's Swimming Pool Avatar Impresses Fans, Netizens Call Her 'beautiful'

Actor and model Sunny Leone is popularly known for her dance performances and her Bollywood movies Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, and many more. She is also known for being an avid social media user and often treats her Instagram followers with pictures from personal and professional life. Most recently, Leone uploaded a steamy swimming pool picture on her Instagram that made her followers go into a frenzy.

Sunny Leone's Instagram

The Karenjit Kaur actor recently shared her stunning bikini look wearing a peach bikini set. She accessorized it with black sunglasses. She posted not one but two pictures with the same look- a coloured image and another black and white. The followers went wild in the comment section constantly commenting "wow", "great look" and numerous people sharing illustrated fire emoticons and heart eyes on Sunny Leone's photos. The post received massive 700k likes within 4 hours and 5.5k comments and counting. Here is Sunny Leone's Instagram post and the comments by her followers:

From wearing a caged bikini for a swimming pool photoshoot to wearing a crochet mesh crop top to complete her stylish beach look, you will find a variety of looks adapted in Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram. Here are some of her Instagram posts from her photoshoots:

Sunny Leone's Upcoming works

The actress made her Bollywood debut with her film Jism 2 in 2012 and made a great impression as an actor in the industry. Sunny Leone was last seen in the web series Bullets which released on MXPlayer on January 8th which also featured Karishma Tanna. On the work front, Sunny Leone will be returning on TV screens by co-hosting the next season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singh. She has been co-hosting the show since the 9th season and the 13th season is all set to air on February 2021. Sunny recently also began shooting for her upcoming film, Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

