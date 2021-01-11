Nia Sharma Turns Barbie With LED Goggles On, Says '90’s Won’t Go Out Of You'; Watch Video

On Sunday night, Nia Sharma turned Barbie as she channelised her inner baby. Nia wore a body-hugging pink dress and complimented her look with LED goggles. More so, she danced to the beats of the song, I'm a Barbie girl. Not to miss there was Barbie written on her dress as well. Looked like the actor was enjoying some leisure time with her friends. She also opted for a bike ride with her friend and also put on a neon hairband. Sharing the video, she wrote, "90’s won’t go out of you."

As soon as Nia Sharma's Instagram video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "You are the most beautiful", whereas another fan penned, "Gorgeous". Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Nia Sharma's video:

Also Read | Odisha Farmer Develops Irrigation System From Bamboo Sticks, Plastic Bottles

Also Read | Jonathan Van Ness And Other Celebrities Who Tied Knot In Hush-hush Ceremony

On the work front, Nia Sharma will be seen in the upcoming ZEE5 show, Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2, alongside Ravi Dubey. The second season of the web series is currently under production. In the first season, Ravi exacts revenge from Achint Kaur, who is an owner of a nightclub chain. Directed by Aarambh Singh, the team of the show kick-started the shoot in November.

Sharing glimpses from the set, Nia wrote, "Team Jamai2.0 want to thank you all for this beautiful celebration!! A fabulous start to the show." After a gap of two-weeks, Nia posted another set of BTS photos with Ravi Dubey in which the duo was seen posing at the beach. While Ravi was shirtless, Nia wore a black bikini. In no time, not only fans but celebs too swooned over the duo's photos. Asha Negi, Reyhna Pandit, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vishal Singh, Sargun Mehta, Arjit Taneja and many others dropped endearing comments on their pictures.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rajesh's Birthday: Here's A List Of Top IMDb Rated Movies Of The Actor To Watch

Last year, after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, the makers of the show wowed fans with a special and extended episode of the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India that brought old contestants of the show under a single roof. Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi and many others were a part of this show. Nia lifted the trophy and became the winner of the competition.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Winds Up Her First Shoot Of 2021 With Pet Dog Nyke; Shares Glimpses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.