Sanjay Dutt Shares The New Poster Of 'Sadak 2' On His Instagram; Check It Out

Sadak 2 is among the recent films which are slated to have a direct release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Revealing the poster of ‘Sadak 2’, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable caption which read - "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” (sic).

The new poster featured Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur walking on a highway, going towards a mountain.

Take a look at the banner below:

A few weeks ago, director Mahesh Bhatt had taken to his Twitter handle and shared a poster along with a small synopsis of what the movie was about. “Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter and comfort in Kailash. Kailash is a place where all search ends. The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love,” the director had written. However, the poster was removed after a complaint was filed against the makers for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Alia Bhatt shares a new poster

Actor Alia Bhatt also shared the same poster on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "and here we go". She also wrote how the road to love was the only road to take and added details of the movie's release date.

Pooja Bhatt shares a poster of 'Sadak 2'

Pooja Bhatt, who was a part of Sadak, shared the new poster as well and wrote, “The road to love is the only road to take. Join us on this heartfelt journey as #Sadak2 streams on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex” with her Instagram caption. She also kept the new poster on her IG story.

About the film 'Sadak 2'

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 released film that had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after many years. Reportedly, the film is about a man named Ravi (played by Sanjay Dutt) who is depressed. The film will also show how he helps a young woman, who is out to expose this fake guru running an ashram.

