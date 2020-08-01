Sanjay Dutt Contributed Immensely To His Character's Details, Reveals 'KGF 2' Director

The first look of Sanjay Dutt's Adheera from Yash's KGF Chapter 2 came out recently and it has been loved by fans. The poster of his first look was unveiled by the production house Hombale Films via a tweet and Sanjay Dutt can be seen in a Vikings inspired look.

In the picture, he is seen covered in tattoos while holding a sword close to him. After this look came out, the director of this film, Prashanth Neel spoke about Dutt's look from the film. Read here to know more.

Prashanth Neel on Sanjay Dutt's look

While talking to a media portal, Prashanth Neel revealed details behind the making of the costume and style that Adheera was going to take on in the film. He revealed that Sanjay had a huge role in designing his own character. He expressed that they as makers wanted to show that the actor who is playing the role is someone who is very dangerous and this is the reason they decided to go with a Viking look. The director added that Dutt himself put a lot of thought and effort into making the character come to life. The director then revealed that Sanju Baba's inputs for the role were immensely huge.

The character Adheera was teased in the first film, but his identity was not revealed in the film and was a well-kept secret. After the announcement of Sanjay playing this role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, fans were very excited. They were eagerly awaiting to see the first look of Dutt from the film.

Sanjay himself took to his Twitter to share his excitement. In his tweet, he wrote, "It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift”. He also thanked director Prashanth Neel and producer of the film Vijay Kiragandur. In his tweet, he also thanked Yash and the entire team of KGF for showering him with their love and support. Take a look at the tweet here.

KGF Chapter 2 will star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The movie will also have Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The music of this fil is given by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

It is reported that about 25 days of shooting are left. Prashanth Neel is currently working on the post-production of the film that has been shot already. KGF Chapter 2 was scheduled to release on October 23, but due to the pandemic, the release date may be pushed further.

