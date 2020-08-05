KGF Star Yash Slays The Quarantine Look With His Long Beard And Stylish Hair, See Picture

Kannada actor Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda, who is more popularly known among the audience for his role in KGF: Chapter 1, is quite a popular face on social media. With a fan following of over 3.2 million, the actor keeps in regular touch with his fans by constantly sharing pictures and videos of him and his family. Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister, the actor totally slew his look in a red hoodie and stylish hair. Take a look.

KGF star Yash rocks the long-hair look in a stunning picture

Yash took to his social media stories to share a picture of his look from his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his family. He is seen wearing a red coloured hoodie in a candid click. With both his hands in his hair, the actor looks stunning with his long beard and long hairstyle. On one of his hands, his rakhi is also visible.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Contributed Immensely To His Character's Details, Reveals 'KGF 2' Director

The KGF actor also took to his social media to share a video of his celebration with his sister. The video also features his sister and the sibling duo looks totally happy as they spend the day with each other at their farmhouse. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Raksha Bandhan NanduðŸ¤— @nandiniarunkumar21 Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters out there ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'KGF' Fame Yash And Wife Radhika Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Their Kids; See Photos

(IMAGE SOURCE / COMMENTS SECTION FROM INSTAGRAM OF YASH)

Fans loved watching the two together and took to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "Thalaivaaaa......", while others continued to drop the heart and fire emojis in the caption. Extending their wishes, another user wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan you both love you bhaiâ¤".

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt. According to the latest reports, the cast and crew of KGF: Chapter 2 will soon be resuming their shoot for the film. After Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom, KGF: Chapter 2 marks the second Kannada film to go on floors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Pawan Wadeyar's Googly 2. The film is also expected to star Kriti Kharbanda.

ALSO READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2' To Resume Shooting From This Date, Confirms EP Karthik Gowda

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2' Avatar Resembles Ragnar From Vikings, Twitterati Call It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.