Sanjay Dutt welcomes Lord Ganesha at home, wishes 'this festival removes all obstacles'

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the shine off Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, but the spirit of devotees has not been dampened. While citizens missed the darshan of ‘Bappa’ at Lalbaughcha Raja and numerous other iconic locations, they prayed to the Elephant God to rid them of the hurdles this year has posed. Sanjay Dutt’s wish on Ganesh Chaturthi was along the same lines, hoping that the festival removes all obstacles from people's lives.

Sanjay Dutt wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Taking to social media, Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with wife Maanayata, as they posed in traditional attires, with the Lord Ganesha idol. The Munnabhai MBBS star wrote that the celebrations this year were not huge, but the faith in Bappa remained the same. Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, he hoped that Lord Ganesha blesses everyone with health and happiness.

Daughter Trishala Dutt sent hearts on the post.

Sanjay Dutt's health

Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Dutt himself has been battling health issues. The actor had been hospitalised a few days ago, after which announced that he will be taking a break from work for his treatment. ‘Sanju’ was later spotted at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai too, with sister Priya Dutt also accompanying him.

Maanayata, who along with their twins Iqra and Shahraan, had been in Dubai since the start of the lockdown, recently arrived in India.

She also issued a statement, "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital." "Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well."

