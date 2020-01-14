Sanjay Dutt And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Meaningful Tattoos

A number of Bollywood actors have gotten tattoos of the names people who mean the world to them. Have a look at few of the tattoos made by celebrities that have made noise amongst their fans. Here is some inspiration for your next tattoo.

Best tattoos of Bollywood actors

1. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a few tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo on his left arm which reads the Latin phrase, Per Ardua Ad Astra. This means from adversity to the stars. The actor also has a tattoo dedicated to his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, which he got in the year 2012. The tattoo reads out as the word, “Maa”.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has the name Aarav written on his back. Aarav is the name of his son. He also has the name Tina, his daughter’s name, written on his left shoulder. His affection for his children is what he has turned into tattoos.

3. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is known as the king of tattoos. He has a number of tattoos of Gods and other symbols that he believes in. In this picture, his tattoo on the right arm is showing. He has a Tibetan Shloka imprinted here.

Other than this, Dutt also has a tattoo of a symbol associated with Lord Shiva. He also has the name Dishan written, which is the real name of his wife Manyata. The actor also has a tattoo on his right forearm, which has Simba Rules written.

4. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has a tattoo on the left part of his chest which is very evident in some of his movies like Singham and Shivay. His tattoo is the face of Lord Shiva. He reportedly got it while he was shooting for the film All The Best. He also has the name of his daughter, Nysa, tattooed on himself.

