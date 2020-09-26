Sanjay Dutt Enjoys A Cosy Saturday Lunch With Wife Maanyata And Kids; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt shared a delightful picture of her family enjoying lunch. Sanjay Dutt's fans were delighted to see that the actor had been doing great in terms of his health, as his wife shared a happy family picture. Actor Sanjay Dutt who had been ill for some time now had taken a break from work. The entire family travelled to Dubai for the actor's treatment.

Maanyata Dutt shares a picture from Sanjay Dutt's outing

Sanjay Dutt and his family went out for a quick lunch. While Maanyata Dutt clicked a selfie, Sanjay Dutt and his kids posed in the background. Earlier in the day, Maanyata Dutt had also shared a picture with her husband Sanjay Dutt, as they posed for a picture before their outing.

Maanyata Dutt wore a simple yellow floral dress while Sanjay Dutt opted for a casual outfit. He wore a simple black full-sleeve t-shirt and paired it with beige pants. Flaunting her inner diva, Maanyata Dutt carried a simple purple clutch and completed her outfit with a pair of black heels. The celebrity couple completed their outfits in style by wearing a pair of funky glasses.

On August 8, Sanjay Dutt had complained about shortness of breath and had been rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor announced that he will be taking a short break from work due to health issues and travelled abroad for treatment.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada language periodic drama film. The film will star Yash in the lead role while actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The film will be releasing in multiple languages and is expected to release by the end of 2020.

