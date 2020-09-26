Nehha Pendse Clarifies About Replacing Saumya Tandon On 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!'

Actor Nehha Pendse has recently confirmed that she won't replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor uploaded a post on her Instagram. Many reports had earlier indicated that the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain had contacted the actor about appearing on the show. Read ahead to know more about the show and about Nehha Pendse's upcoming projects as well.

Nehha Pendse to replace Saumya Tandon?

Nehha Pendse recently clarified that she won't be seen in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and added that the news was a 'rumour'. Actor Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Anu) on the show. Actor Saumya Tandon recently left the show - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and now the makers are looking for someone to replace her. Take a look at Neha's clarification-

Her post read - 'Hello my loved ones, I won't be joining the cast of bhabhiji ghar pe hai as gori mem. For now I will be just enjoying watching it can't wait to reunite with @binaiferkholi soon. Thank you for all the love pouring since yest' (sic)

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is a show that is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. The show follows the story of two couples, one with modern and the other with traditional values. Both the Mishra's and Tiwari family men try to impress each other's wives. The initial cast of the show was as follows:

Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra (Vibhu)

Rohitash Gaud as Manmohan Tiwari

Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari (has now quit)

Saumya Tandon as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Anu)

Nehha Pendse's Shows

Nehha Pendse's show Hasratein is one of her earlier works. The show came out in 1996. She was seen in many small roles on and off on the show. Then in 2012, the actor was seen in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was a very famous show and had a very big fan following. The show cast Drashti Dhami Madhubala Rishabh Kundra aka Madhu/Biwi and Vivian Dsena as Rishabh Kundra aka RK, in the lead.

