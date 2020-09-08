Sanjay Dutt Spotted Outside Yash Raj Film Studios, Actor Says 'he's In Good Health'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has occupied a huge place in the heart of several people. The Sadak actor has immensely contributed to the film industry. Unfortunately, the actor has now been suffering from an illness. However, this does not seem to prevent the actor from entertaining the audiences. Recently, Sanjay Dutt was spotted by the paparazzi outside the Yash Raj Film studios.

While Sanjay Dutt appeared to be in a car, he also wore a mask. Further, the paparazzi seemed to be greatly concerned about Sanjay Dutt’s health. Sanjay Dutt was asked if he was keeping well. The actor waved at the paparazzi and also said that he was keeping in good health.

#SanjayDutt snapped at Yashraj Studio in Mumbai today

#Shooting #Meeting #Monday #ManavManglani”. You can check out Sanjay Dutt’s video here:

Sanjay Dutt’s health:

In an interview with India TV, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt said that it was difficult for her husband to hear the news of his illness for the first time. Further, he also had to mentally prepare himself. However, Manyata Dutt said that he was soon positive and accepted the news of his illness.

Sanjay Dutt’s movies:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut with the 1981 romantic action film, Rocky. This film was directed by Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt. The actor was critically acclaimed for his role in films such as Tejaa, Khatarnaak, Zahreelay, Thanedaar, Khoon Ka Karz, Inaam Dus Hazaar, Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Mardon Wali Baat Ilaaka, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Kanoon Apna Apna and Taaqatwar.

Recently, the actor starred in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2. Some of his upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride of India and K.G.F Chapter 2. The actor will also star in the action-adventure film Shamshera. This film will also star the Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor and the Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

