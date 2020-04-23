Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Throwback Pic With Mom, See Maanayata's Comment Here

Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma passed away in 1996 because of brain tumour. Its been 24 years since her death but Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s daughter Trishala Dutt is still finding it difficult to forget her. Trishala Dutt is often seen sharing pictures of her mother Richa Sharma on her social media whenever she misses her. Trishala Dutt recently posted a throwback picture on her Instagram of her mother Richa Sharma. The most beautiful thing about the post is that Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt liked the picture and commented on it too.

The picture shared by Trishala Dutt is from the year 1988. In the picture, Trishala Dutt’s mom Richa Sharma is seen holding baby Trishala in her lap with a smile on her face. Trishala Dutt was born in the same year and is seen sleeping in the picture. She captioned the picture on her account as, “mom & I 👶🏻 #1988 #ripmommy”. Sanjay Dutt’s current wife Maanayata Dutt liked the picture and praised the post in a loving reply. Maanayata Dutt commented on the picture by saying ‘beautiful’ with heart emojis.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt and his current wife, Maanayata Dutt reportedly share a great bond. They are often seen commenting on each other’s posts. Trishala Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are also seen visiting each other on several occasions. Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also commented on the picture shared by Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt. Priya Dutt commented with a heartfelt message on the throwback picture. She commented as, “So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now trish, always looking over you. She loved you more than anything in this world. God bless her soul.”

