When Sanjay Dutt Made Ace Photographer Daboo Ratnani Shoot In The Sea In True 'Bhai' Style

Fashion photographer Daboo Ratnani enjoys a massive following on Instagram with 1.7 million followers. On the social media platform, Daboo Ratnani can be seen posting a number of A-list celebrity photos and sweet moments with his family. Recently, Daboo posted an iconic photo of Sanjay Dutt from 1993 and expressed how that photo became the starting point of his career which has now spanned over 25 years.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal looks drool-worthy as he poses in the pool for Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Sanjay Dutt's iconic 1993 photo

In the picture, Sanjay Dutt can be seen indulging in deep-sea fishing. Dutt can be seen accessorised with stylish sunglasses, golden chains and an earring. He can also be seen sporting the shirtless look, flaunting his muscles.

Also read: Kiara Advani shares her favourite meme reactions to her photo for Daboo Ratnani's calendar

Along with the photo of Sanjay Dutt, Daboo Ratnani posted a heartfelt caption in which he expressed how that specific shot came to be and how Sanjay convinced him to get it. Daboo Ratnani revealed that the iconic photo was clicked in Mauritius when Sanjay Dutt planned to go for deep-sea fishing and asked Daboo Ratnani to carry his camera along for the trip. Daboo Ratnani revealed that he purposely left the camera back in the hotel room and pretended to have forgotten it, only for Sanjay Dutt to go and get the camera from Daboo's room eventually.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sanjay Dutt poses with first wife Richa Sharma in throwback photo

Daboo did not wish to bring the camera to the sea as it could get spoiled, but was assured by Sanjay Dutt who promised to buy a new one in case of any eventuality. Daboo Ratnani revealed furthermore that the picture was taken on a speed boat when Sanjay Dutt was reeling out a tuna fish.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt on staying away from family amid lockdown: 'I am worried about their safety'

Also read: Late Nargis Dutt wondered if her son Sanjay Dutt was gay; Here's the reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.