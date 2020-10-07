Sanjay Dutt fans say 'get well soon, baba' after his pic from Dubai surfaces online

Amid numerous releases lined up, Sanjay Dutt informed his fans about his health issues and the decision to take a break from work for treatment. The actor has now travelled to Dubai with his family and a photo from his trip has worried his fans. Netizens felt that he looked frail and sent him ‘get well soon’ messages.

Sanjay Dutt fans wish him speedy recovery

In the picture going viral on social media, Sanjay Dutt is seen posing with a woman who seemed like a doctor. With a bag on his shoulder, straight face and uncharacteristic clean shave, netizens believed that he had lost weight. They conveyed their good wishes for a speedy recovery.

He looks so different gosh.... lost so much weight?? Uff... so sad. #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/7Fimr7KWAP — IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) October 3, 2020

Get well soon sanju baba — Hitendra Kumar Mehra (@HitendraKumarM8) October 6, 2020

Get well soon Baba, I pray to God for your speedy recovery. — L B S. एल.बी. श्रीगीरे #StayHomeSaveLives (@LaxmanShrigire7) October 5, 2020

GET WELL SOON BABA, I WISH AND PRAY FROM ALMIGHTY TO BUILT MORE COURAGE IN YOU TO FIGHT THIS OBSTACLE TOO IN YOUR LIFE.

MY BOOTCUT INSPIRATION.#SanjuBaba

🙏🙏 — ANUKUL PRAKASH LADER (@AnukulLader) October 4, 2020

Get well soon Baba God bless you — sanjeev ahuja (@sanjeevahuja29) October 4, 2020

Sanjay Dutt had headed to Dubai to meet his twin kids, Iqra and Shahraan, who have been out of India since before the COVID-19 lockdown. The Munnabhai MBBS star had been undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The actor’s wife Maanayata had then shared a picture to thank God for the ‘gift of family.’

Sanjay Dutt had announced on August 11 that he was taking a break from work for his treatment. This was after he had been discharged from a hospital in Mumbai after treatment for a couple of days.

Sanjay Dutt on professional front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt featured in Sadak 2 that released a few weeks ago. He has two other films gearing up for release on OTT platforms, one being Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz. He is also set to feature as an antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2.

