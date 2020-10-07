Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt Fans Say 'get Well Soon, Baba' After His Pic From Dubai Surfaces Online

Sanjay Dutt fans sent him 'get well soon' messages after his pic from Dubai surfaced online and made them worried. They felt he was looking frail in the pic.

Sanjay Dutt fans say 'get well soon, baba' after his pic from Dubai surfaces online

Amid numerous releases lined up, Sanjay Dutt informed his fans about his health issues and the decision to take a break from work for treatment. The actor has now travelled to Dubai with his family and a photo from his trip has worried his fans. Netizens felt that he looked frail and sent him ‘get well soon’ messages.

Sanjay Dutt fans wish him speedy recovery

In the picture going viral on social media, Sanjay Dutt is seen posing with a woman who seemed like a doctor. With a bag on his shoulder, straight face and uncharacteristic clean shave, netizens believed that he had lost weight. They conveyed their good wishes for a speedy recovery.

Sanjay Dutt had headed to Dubai to meet his twin kids, Iqra and Shahraan, who have been out of India since before the COVID-19 lockdown. The Munnabhai MBBS star had been undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The actor’s wife Maanayata had then shared a picture to thank God for the ‘gift of family.’

Sanjay Dutt had announced on August 11 that he was taking a break from work for his treatment. This was after he had been discharged from a hospital in Mumbai after treatment for a couple of days.

Sanjay Dutt on professional front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt featured in Sadak 2 that  released a few weeks ago. He has two other films gearing up for release on OTT platforms, one being Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz. He is also set to feature as an antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2.

 

