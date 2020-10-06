From Sanjay Dutt To Chadwick Boseman, Pictures Of Celebrities That Got Fans Worried

In the past, fans have shown concern towards actors based on certain posts that they have seen of them. Chadwick Boseman's Instagram live appearance, for example, had several fans expressing concern over his health. In Bollywood as well, when a recent photo of Sanjay Dutt was uploaded, fans grew concerned for his well-being. Similarly, here are a few other instances when certain posts featuring actors had fans concerned about their overall well-being.

Pictures of celebrities that had fans worried about their health

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been a fan favourite for a long time. He had dealt with a number of career highs and lows and always managed to cement his place in the industry. Recently, the actor’s wife posted a picture of the actor after a treatment he received. Thus upon seeing the picture of Sanjay Dutt, fans were worried as the actor looked visibly thin and seemed to have lost a huge amount of weight.

Rana Daggubati

The antagonist of the Baahubali series impressed everyone with his muscular and toned physique for the film series. The actor in an interview on Youtube revealed that he spent hours in the gym perfecting his body for the role. However, when the films were done, he was back to his normal routine. Fans, however, grew concerned when they saw a picture of Rana where his arms looked quite smaller as that of his character from Baahubali. Fans got concerned over a picture and thus Rana Daggubati later revealed that he did lose a bit of weight for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Due to his new character being placed in a jungle setting, the actor felt like he needed to lose a bit of weight to better suit the character he was playing.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was a beloved superstar and dominated Bollywood throughout the years he was active. The actor was undergoing medical treatment for quite a while. A picture in which he can be seen in grey hair left fans concerned. The actor looked quite different from his illustrious self as seen in movies and thus fans grew concerned for the actor. Later this year, the actor passed away and fans mourned the death of the acting legend.

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna was known for his charming looks and amazing on-screen personality. The actor once shot for an advertisement which was meant to be quirky in nature. However, fans were shocked to see their favourite superstar in a whole different avatar as opposed to how they have always seen him. This left fans concerned and thus people had begun to worry about him.

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther actor's death stunned everyone around the world. People mourned the death of the actor when the news first broke out. A while back, he had appeared live on Instagram and uploaded a bunch of pictures on social media. In the pictures, Chadwick seemed to have lost a huge amount of weight due to which fans had grown concerned for him.

