Sanjay Dutt's Multi-starer Movies That Every Baba Fan Must See

Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood's most-loved superstars who enjoyed tremendous success during his long career. The life of the actor was full of controversy. Sanjay Dutt debuted with the film Rocky in1981. The film was a hit at the box office. Later in his career, he appeared in three consecutive hits, Daag: The Fire, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Vaastav Vaastav: The Reality. His performance in Vaastav: The Reality won him many popular Best Actor awards. He also won millions of hearts after several movies like Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Let’s have a look at his best multi starer movies:

Sanjay Dutt's multi-starer movies

Kalank

Set in Pre-Independence era, Kalank is the story of six people from different communities who feel the throes of passion, deception, and vengeance. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt played parents to young actors in the film. The movie had much more to it than just being a family drama. The film, produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, released on April 19, 2019 and was directed by Abhishek Varman.

Agneepath

Vijay’s father gets hanged to death by the evil and sadistic Kaancha. Vijay grows up, and he fights back with Kaancha in order to avenge the death of his father. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of erratic character Kancha Cheena in this movie. The character was shown to be very complex and hard to understand.

Dhamaal

A dying man tells about the money buried in Goa to four sets of friends. The four set out to find it, determined to become rich, without any hard work. Sanjay Dutt, the policeman, is pretty fast to reach the destination with them and they all plan to split the money, but in the end, all the money goes to charity.

Blue

Sagar, Sam, and Aarav agree to explore the depths of the ocean to locate the fabled lady in the sunken blue ship to get the treasure. This quest is to help Sameer to clear his debt. Dutt effortlessly pulled off the character of an expert under-water diver in this movie.

