Sanjay Dutt Tweets About His Health After Being Hospitalised Over Breathing Issues

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt informed about his well being and said he will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Munna Bhai actor said that he is ‘under medical observation’ and ‘doing well’.

Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on August 8 after complaining of breathing issues. The actor informed that his COVID-19 report is negative and with the help and care of the hospital staff he should be home soon. The Munna Bhai star is ‘perfectly fine’, as per the hospital statement.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming movies

Meanwhile, the actor has been living alone in Mumbai as his wife Maanayata Dutt and twin children Iqra and Shahraan have been in Dubai since the lockdown. On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. The actor will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The upcoming film is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Furthermore, the 61-year old actor is also set to feature in multiple films in the next few weeks. He will be starring in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. While Bhuj will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, his another film Torbaaz, on the other hand, has been scheduled for a Netflix release.

