Sanjay Dutt Flashes A Thumbs-up To Cameras As He Heads To The Hospital For Tests; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt has been battling with a severe health condition at the moment. As of today, the actor has left home to get a second round of tests done. According to Viral Bhayani’s Instagram post, the actor has left for Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt's health update was provided through a social media post and he has mentioned that he is ‘resting well’.

Sanjay Dutt's health updates

In the picture that was shared earlier today Sanjay Dutt is seen wearing his signature lose fitted attire along with a protective mask. He was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutta. Sanjay Dutt is seen flashing a thumbs up at the camera.

Sanjay Dutt’s departure to the hospital comes after a few days after the Dutt family welcomed Ganpati idol with much galore. The actor had shared a picture with his wife on day one of the festivities. Sanjay Dutt's family smiled as they posed for the camera.

Check out the post here

Sanjay Dutt's family is hopeful in disparities

Initially, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing issues. He underwent COVID-19 tests but the results came out negative. The actor was discharged after a few days in the hospital. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health. Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. Sanjay Dutt's wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said in an interview that Dutt is a "fighter" who has always emerged a winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. Sanjay Dutt's wife prayed for his speedy recovery and even shared an Instagram post of her kids with hashtags like #love #grace #positivity during the time of distress.

Here is Sanjay Dutt's wife's post

On the professional front

Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar soon. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. At the moment, Dutt will be taking a break from work.

