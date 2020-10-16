Sanjay Dutt Gears Up For His Character Adheera In 'KGF Chapter 2', Shares Intense Looks

Actor Sanjay Dutt who has proved to be a true pillar of strength and determination to fight back his ailment recently returned to Mumbai after undergoing treatment in Dubai. The 61-year-old actor, who went for a transformation with his hairdo, is all set to return to work and start shooting for his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. The actor shared a picture of his new look on Instagram and wrote that he is gearing up for his character as Adheera in the KGF sequel.

Sanjay Dutt gears up for KGF Chapter 2

The actor shared a series of posts on the photo and video sharing application, giving a glimpse of his preparation to get into the skin of the character as the main antagonist. He shared the same look with slightly different poses on social media. The actor tried to flaunt his preparation and hard work behind getting into the skin of the character Adheera in KGF 2. Sanjay’s daughter Trishala was the first one to leave a comment under the post with heart face emoticons. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry also poured in her heart for the look and wrote, “Yesss.”

Read: Yash Resumes Shooting For 'KGF Chapter 2', Shares Still From The Sets

Read: Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch



Sanjay Dutt visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon to get a haircut that would complement his role as Adheera as he grows his beard and gets tries to get into his usual body shape. The hairstylist shared a video of the actor in which he can be seen talking about his professional commitments and his fight with cancer. In the video, he spoke about defeating his disease and emerging out as a winner. He also showed a scar on his face and head which according to him, sustained recently and while flaunting it he confidently said, “I will beat it.” Sanjay Dutt also said that he will resume the shooting of the film in November and that is in full swing to start preparing for his role in the film. He said, “I am growing my beard for my role in the film. My hair has to be small and spooky as it is the demand of the character.” Further, he also informed people in the video that he is trying hard to get into that perfect muscular body shape.

Amid numerous releases lined up, Sanjay Dutt informed his fans about his health issues and the decision to take a break from work for treatment. The actor who had traveled to Dubai with his family had worried his fans as a picture of the actor from the hospital surfaced on the Internet. Netizens felt that he looked frail and sent him ‘get well soon’ messages. In the picture going viral on social media, Sanjay Dutt is seen posing with a woman who seemed like a doctor. With a bag on his shoulder, straight face, and uncharacteristic clean shave, netizens believed that he had lost weight. They conveyed their good wishes for a speedy recovery. The makers of the much-anticipated film KGF2 had started the filming in the first week of October with the main lead Yash in Hyderabad. The actor shared pictures from the sets while explaining his happiness to be back again at work.

Read: Sanjay Dutt Fans Say 'get Well Soon, Baba' After His Pic From Dubai Surfaces Online

Read: Sanjay Dutt Flaunts 'recent Scars' In His Life & Says 'I Will Beat It'; Watch

(Image credit: Sanjay Dutt/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.