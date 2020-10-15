Sanjay Dutt Flaunts 'recent Scars' In His Life & Says 'I Will Beat It'; Watch

On October 14, popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, the video gave a peek into Sanjay Dutt's recent visit to Aalim Hakim's salon. In the video, Sanjay Dutt was seen flaunting his new haircut while poking fun as he called the shaved lines on his head "scars" in his life.

As the video progressed, Sanjay Dutt recalled his relationship with Aalim and how the latter's father used to cut his father's hair. Dutt also asserted that over the years he has turned out to be a guinea pig for Hakim. The actor further added that he is growing a beard for KGF as the shoot of the upcomer will start the schedule in November. Scroll down to watch the video.

Sanjay's new scars

Within a few hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 85.5k views with over a hundred comments; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Sanjay Dutt fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons while cheering for "Baba". An Instagram user wrote, "Real bambaya iron man love to see you BABA" while actor Karanvir Sharma asserted, "This is amazing !! ðŸ™ Truly inspirational". Actor Pratiek Babbra also showered love as he left fire and a crown emoticons. Another section of fans went gaga over Dutt's new haircut and called him a "rockstar".

Later, the hairstylist also shared another video on his social media feed, which gave a brief glimpse of the haircut of the Rocky actor. Meanwhile, as the actor stepped out of the salon, he also indulged in a fan banter with paparazzi. While talking to a person, Sanjay waved at the paparazzi from a distance.

Coming to the professional front of the 61-year-old actor, he has multiple releases lined up. As mentioned in the video, he will soon gear up to get into the skin of his character Adheera for KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers of the upcoming action-thriller have unveiled the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday this year. He will be seen essaying the antagonist in the second installment of the Yash starrer.

