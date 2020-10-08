Yash Resumes Shooting For 'KGF Chapter 2', Shares Still From The Sets

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Raveena Tandon is among the much-anticipated films of 2020. South Indian superstar Yash’s 2018 film KGF was one of the most popular films of the year and his character as Rocky created waves across the nation. The sequel of the film which has been in works with shooting being halted due to the pandemic lockdown has resumed working now. The actor Yash who is going to play the lead in the sequel shared a picture from the sets of the film with a picturesque background and expressed his happiness of returning back to work after a long time.

Yash begins filming for KGF Chapter 2

Yash who will be seen playing the role of Rocky in the film captioned the picture and wrote, “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. Rocky sets sail from today.” Earlier, Creative executive Producer Karthik Gowda took to Twitter to reveal the news about the resumption in the shooting. Karthik wrote saying, “Yash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow”. He also revealed that they will also wrap up the film by the end of the month and proceed towards the release”.

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

On hearing the news shared by Yash on Instagram, his fans could not control their excitement to watch the actor back in action after a long time. One of the users wrote, “Rocking Rock.” Another follower of the actor asked the makers to share a teaser with fans as they are excited to watch him again. A third user commented, “Rocky Bhai waiting for KGF chapter 2 teaser. “ Another user called him a “handsome hunk.”

KGF 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, tells the story of Rocky, who was employed to kill the heir of Kolar Gold Fields. The upcoming film also features popular actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Gowda, among others in crucial roles. The film is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under its respective production banner. The directors of the film have been revealing the first look posters of the star cast, amping the expectations of fans and viewers.

(Image credit: Yash/ Instagram)

