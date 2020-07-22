Sanjay Dutt Wishes 'mom' Maanayata With Heartwarming Birthday Post, Trishala Dutt Reacts

It’s been close to four months since the COVID-19 lockdown came into place, and one of the challenges has been the inability to meet close ones due to travel restrictions. This has been evident with Sanjay Dutt being away from his family for the past few weeks. And it goes without saying that he will miss his wife Maanayata and their children, who are currently in Dubai, more as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

READ: Maanayata Dutt Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Kids In Dubai, Misses Hubby Sanjay Dutt

Sharing a video of the couple’s sweet moments, Sanjay Dutt wished his ladylove with a heartwarming note. The actor revealed that he called his wife as ‘mom’ as he thanked her for coming into his life and ‘making it beautiful.’

Extending his love, he called her ‘amazing’ and shared how much he missed her and the kids for the celebrations. The 'Munnabhai MBBS' star hoped the day was ‘special’ for her as much as she was ‘special’ for him.

Here’s the post

Even Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala showered love on Maanayata with a short and sweet message



READ:Sanjay Dutt Misses His Wife And Kids Who Are Stranded In Dubai Due To Lockdown

Maanayata celebrated the occasion with their twins Iqra and Shahraan. The trio too missed ‘Daddy Dutt’ as they cut the cake together. The birthday girl also quipped how Shaahraan had flipped her age on the cake to ‘24.’

Here are the pictures

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in multiple ventures soon. His films Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz have all been announced for release on streaming platforms. The films will be released in the next few months.

READ:When Sanjay Dutt Shared An Emotional Speech About His Late Father Sunil Dutt

READ:Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.