Sanjay Dutt Indulges In Fun Banter With Paparazzi As He Heads Out After A Haircut; Watch

Sanjay Dutt recently headed out to get a new haircut. The actor visited popular hairstylist, Aalim Hakim’s salon. While he was leaving the place, Sanjay had a little banter with the paparazzi who were there to get a glimpse of the star.

Sanjay Dutt’s banter with pap post new haircut

Sanjay Dutt got a new 'Taper Fade Mohawk' style haircut from Aalim Hakim. Post his haircut session, the actor was spotted outside his Bandra house. He was seen following the safety protocol as he wore a face mask. While talking to a person, Sanjay waved at the paparazzi from a distance. Take a look at the video below.

Aalim Hakim also shared a video from Sanjay Dutt’s haircut session. The Khalnayak star talked about their journey together. He showed a scar that he recently got and said that he will beat it. The actor even talked about his upcoming projects. Sanjay said that he will soon be dubbing for Shamshera. He mentioned that he is growing his beard again for K.G.F.: Chapter 2. He even revealed that he will be resuming shooting for the popular film from November 2020. Check out the video below.

Sanjay Dutt has an interesting line-up of projects ahead. He will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and others. The movie will be missing its theatrical release and is heading to Disney+ Hotstar for its worldwide premiere.

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. It is a period action-adventure film directed by Karan Malhotra. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist Adheera in K.G.F.: Chapter 2. It is one of the most awaited movies, featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others. Akshay Kumar starrer Prithiviraj and Torbaaz are also Sanjay’s upcoming ventures.

