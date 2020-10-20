Sanjay Dutt Responding 'very Well' To Treatment: Family Clarifies Dire Early Reports

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been responding well to the treatment for the health condition that he was diagnosed with in August this year. A family member of the Vaastav actor revealed to PTI on Monday that the treatment in Mumbai has been going well and that the actor has made significant progress. Sanjay Dutt announced a break from his professional commitments through his social media handles earlier in August.

“The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment,” a family member told PTI. “He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well,” the member added.

Read | Sanjay Dutt indulges in fun banter with paparazzi as he heads out after a haircut; watch

The actor, who was last seen in Sadak 2, opened up about his diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. “This is a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon,” Sanjay Dutt said in the clip posted on October 14. He also shared that the spiked hair look, along with the stylish beard, was a part of his preparation to portray the character of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.

Have a look:

Read | Sanjay Dutt flaunts 'recent scars' in his life & says 'I will beat it'; watch

On the work front

The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his next, KGF: Chapter 2, in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut. Apart from that Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the period adventure film Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor with its release slated for 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read | Sanjay Dutt enjoys a cosy Saturday lunch with wife Maanyata and kids; See pics

He will also be a part of Abhishek Dudhaiya's film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt will also play a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer film Prithviraj. He will also star in director Girish Malik's film Torbaaz where he is reportedly going to portray the role of an army officer.

Read | 'KGF 2' star Yash has amazing message for Sanjay Dutt as 'Adheera' gears up in style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.