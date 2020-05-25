Sanjay Dutt Misses Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary, Thanks Him For Having His Back

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account to commemorate his father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt on his 15th death anniversary on Monday. Sanjay shared a video montage of his precious memories with his father standing by his side through different phases of his life. He penned an emotional note for his dad as he thanked him for always having his back.

He wrote, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad❤️". Many of Sanjay Dutt's friends from the film fraternity including actors Dia Mirza and Sanjay Kapoor, commented on the post pouring their hearts for the actor. His daughter Trishala Dutt also expressed herself through her emotional comment as she wrote, "15 years 💔 missing Dadaji everyday...wish he was here".

Many of the Munnabhai actor's fans rushed to comfort him through their comments on the heartfelt post as they left heart emojis for the father-son duo. Even Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata left a heart emoji on the post. One of his fans wrote, "The best and purest of all father-son bonds one could ever look up to... Beautiful" while many said, "miss you dutt sahab" for Sunil Dutt.

For Sanjay Dutt, both his parents had been a great source of strength and inspiration. He had shared a similar post for his late mother, legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary recently. He had shared a throwback picture with her and had written a heart-wrenching post for his mom who succumbed to pancreatic cancer right before his debut in the entertainment industry.

He had written, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom.".

What's next for Sanjay Dutt?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is all set to begin filming of the comedy action drama Blockbuster Gang, soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted, producer Sandip Singh said. According to the filmmaker, the team plans to go on floors in July-August if all goes well. Co-produced by Dutt and Anand Pandit, the story of Blockbuster Gang revolves around three dons and their gang members who aspire to become a don one day. The cast of the film will be complete when the lockdown is lifted, Singh said.

