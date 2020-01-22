Sanjay Dutt's Most Underrated Movies Across His Illustrious Bollywood Career

Sanjay Dutt is regarded as one of the most versatile actors who has delivered many memorable performances in his Bollywood career. Be it a gangster drama, comedy, or romance, the actor has done it all. And while Dutt is most recognised for his many super hits throughout his career, there are a number of notable performances from the actor, which many are not familiar with. That said, today we look at Sanjay Dutt’s most underrated performances in films:

Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra To Sanjay Dutt, B-town Wishes A 'Merry Christmas'; See Pictures

Hathyar (2002)

The actor’s ability to brilliantly portray a good guy who is lured into wrongdoings is reiterated most memorably in the crime-action Hathyar. The heartbreaking vulnerability that Sanjay Dutt imbues in the opening scene of the film certainly ranks amongst his career's best. The film also features Shivaji Satam, Namrata Shirodkar Shilpa Shetty, and Reema Lagoo in pivotal roles.

Kabzaa (1988)

Kabzaa is a thrilling story that shows Sanjay Dutt explore his explosive intensity to convey a youngster’s conscience in the film. This is one of the star’s most underrated films with many memorable performances throughout the film. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, and Alok Nath, among others.

Also Read | 'Prassthanam' To 'Panipat': Times When Sanjay Dutt Nailed His Looks In His Movies

Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987)

This is one of those Sanjay Dutt films that prove that the actor is not restricted to his tough-guy image on the screen. The film, which is heavily inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s North By Northwest, shows the actor turn on his charm to portray a regular salesperson who is pursued not only by cops but also a crime syndicate. Inaam Dus Hazaar also features Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, and Raza Murad.

Gumrah (1993)

Gumrah is a Sridevi-centric remake of Bangkok Hilton, which sees the Sanjay Dutt at his finest. The actor, who is full of wit and warmth in this one, can be seen playing an endearing fan to Srivedi’s rescue. Gumrah also stars Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Rahul Roy, and Reema Lagoo along with Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Movies: 'Shamshera', 'Sadak 2' & Other Releases Of The 'Panipat' Star In 2020

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt’s On-stage Moments That Will Make Baba Fans Gush Over The 'Panipat' Star Again

Image Source: Official Instagram account of Sanjay Dutt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.