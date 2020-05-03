Sanjay Dutt Misses Mom Nargis On Her Death Anniversary, Trishala & Others React; See Post

The industry and fans worldwide are mourning the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Another iconic actor who had also passed away due to cancer at just 51 was Nargis Dutt. 39 years on, son Sanjay Dutt misses her and remembered her with a heartfelt post on her death anniversary.

READ: Late Nargis Dutt Wondered If Her Son Sanjay Dutt Was Gay; Here's The Reason

Sharing a black-and-white throwback picture from his youth, that seemed to be during an intense conversation, Sanjay Dutt wrote that he still feels his mother by his side. The Agneepath star wrote that he wished to have her with him ‘today & everyday’. ‘Sanju’ sent his love to his mom to share how much he missed her everyday.

Here’s the post

The post got love from numerous celebrities. The most notable ones were from Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala and wife Maanayata Dutt. The star kid sent her love to her father.

Maanayata, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Kapoor were among those who posted heart emojis.

READ:'Nargis Dutt Would Throw Slippers & Yell Expletives At Sanju,' Reveals Sister Namrata Dutt

Nargis Dutt is considered among the iconic actresses of the film industry. Apart from evergreen films like Awaara and Shree 420 opposite Raj Kapoor and Babul opposte Dilip Kumar, she was the lead of the Oscar-nominated Mother India.

She married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt, with whom she had three children, also including Priya and Namrata. Nargis passed away of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981. The film Sanju in 2018 had traced the equation between Sanjay and Nargis Dutt, with Manisha Koirala stepping into her shoes.

READ:Sanjay Dutt Pens Special Note For Mother Nargis & Wife Maanayata, Calls Them 'inspiration'

READ:Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt And Others Mourn The Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.