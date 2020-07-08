Sanjay Dutt Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Dus'; Says Working On It Was An 'absolute Delight'

Sanjay Dutt, or "Sanju Baba" as people lovingly call him, has come a long way in Bollywood since his debut. He has worked in films like Vaastav, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dhamaal and Agneepath. His performance in these films has been loved by fans. And today on July 8, he is celebrating 15 years of one of his films. He took to his social media and shared a video to celebrate the anniversary of his film Dus. Read here to know more about it.

Read Also | Sanjay Dutt Remembers His 'first Teachers' On Guru Purnima With A Heartfelt Post

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 15 years of Dus

Sanju Baba took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he celebrated the 15th anniversary of the film Dus. In the video, he shared a lot of stills and posters of the film as the song Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil plays in the background. The stills from the video show several Sanjay Dutt's different looks from the film. This film was average at the box office and has a rating of 5.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Saroj Khan's Death: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn & Suniel Shetty Pen Down Heartfelt Messages

In the caption of the post, the actor wrote a heartfelt message on the film completing 15 years. He wrote "#15YearsOfDus..

Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film". He then tagged all the stars from the film in the post.

Read Also | Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol And Other Non-dancers Trained By Saroj Khan

About Dus

Dus is a 2005 release action and thriller film which starred Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Diya Mirza, Esha Deol, Raima Sen, Gulshan Grover and Pankaj Kapur along with Sanjay Dutt. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha and was produced by Nitin Manmohan. The music for this film was composed the singing duo Vishal and Shekhar. The film was written by Yash-Vinay.

Read Also | "Her Contribution To Industry Is Irreplaceable": Sanjay Dutt Mourns Demise Of Saroj Khan

The story of this film revolves Jamwaal who is a terrorist and is planning to wreak havoc in Canada. He is on this plan as the Prime Minister of India was going to visit the country. The lead characters in the film are a team of special agents who are sent to Canada from India to stop the attacks and catch the terrorist. It was also reported that this film was like a tribute to celebrate director Mukul S. Anand. It was a tribute to him as he was filming a film with the same title in 1997 but was left uncomplete as he died while filming it. The 1997 film also starred Sanjay Dutt along with Salman Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.