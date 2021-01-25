Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt And Sister Priya Visit Sanwaliya Seth Temple; Pictures Surface On Social Media

Sanjay Dutt, who will star in KGF: Chaper 2, and sister Priya Dutt visited the Sanwaliya Seth Temple on Sunday. Pictures surfaced on social media.

Sanjay Dutt and sister Priya visit Sanwaliya Seth Temple; pictures surface on social media

2020 turned out to be a year of ups and downs for Sanjay Dutt. The actor faced a health scare, being diagnosed with cancer while his career was going great guns with multiple projects. Amid his bcouncing back on the health front with a recovery, and completing the shooting of the anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2, he was recently spotted for a temple visit in Rajasthan.

Sanjay Dutt visits temple in Rajasthan with sister Priya Dutt

Sanjay Dut paid a visit to the Sanwaliya Seth temple situated at the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway on Sunday. In pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor was seen in a blue kurta and white pyjama. With a golden shawl on his neck, the Khalnayak star was seen praying to the deity with his sister, former Congress Member of Parliament Priya Dutt.

There also seemed to be a crowd to witness Sanjay Dutt as he waved to those gathered to pay a visit. 

Sanjay Dutt on the professional front

Sanjay Dutt enjoyed multiple releases last year. This included Sadak 2 and Torbaaz, both of which released online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After announcing on his kids’ birthday that he had recovered from cancer, Dutt had been shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. The veteran had completed the shooting at the end of last year. The recent unvilving of a teaser had become a huge talking point.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, he has movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj in his kitty as well.

