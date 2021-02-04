'Great Initiative': Sanjay Dutt 'honoured' To Be Global Champion For Cancer Care

Actor Sanjay Dutt who recently emerged as a survivor from cancer took to Instagram and shared the news of being appointed as a global champion for cancer care awareness by the United Nations Institute. Apart from sharing the news, the actor also expressed his honour to be a part of the initiative ‘Saving Lives’ where he will spreading awareness about the disease and narrating his story to help others battling with it.

Sanjay Dutt on World Cancer Day

The actor feels privileged to be a part of the initiative where he will talk lengths about the disease while spreading awareness and guiding people about ways to overcome it. Apart from this, the actor also mentioned that he will also speak about the battle and the kind of treatment that is required to cure cancer through his life story. While captioning the post, the Vaastav actor wrote, “Being a part of the Nargis Dutt foundation and being a cancer survivor myself, I feel honoured to be a part of this initiative to spread awareness about the battle and treatment.”

Read: Sanjay Dutt Called 'fighter' By 'Prithviraj' Director, Says He Has Done A 'phenomenal Job'

Read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Talks About What She Values Most In Her Life

Apart from this, he also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “I'm honoured to be the Global Champion for Cancer Care @defeatncd & @unitarhq and contribute to such a good cause. Come join us today from 17:30 to 21:45 IST and be a part of this great initiative!”

Earlier, he shared a statement with his fans about his health while claiming that he has emerged victoriously. He took to Instagram and shared a note that read that the last couple of months have been difficult for his family but he is finally cured of the disease. “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote in his note.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added

Read: Sanjay Dutt And Sister Priya Visit Sanwaliya Seth Temple; Pictures Surface On Social Media

Read: Sanjay Dutt Salutes The Indian Army On Army Day; Shares A Throwback Pic From 'LOC Kargil'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.