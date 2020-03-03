When 'Sooryavanshi' Stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Got A Visit From Sanjay Dutt

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. The much-anticipated trailer of the film was released on March 2. Now, Gulshan Grover has shared a throwback of Sanjay Dutt visiting the sets of the movie. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Featuring Akshay Kumar Kicks Off A Meme Fest; Check Them Out

When Sanjay Dutt visited Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi’s sets

Bollywood stars often visit each other’s shooting locations. Following the same, Sanjay Dutt dropped by the sets of Sooryavanshi. Veteran actor Gulshan Grover who is a part of the film uploaded a picture on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Sanjay is seen interacting with Gulshan, while Akshay is standing beside them.

In the picture, Sanjay Dutt sported a traditional avatar. Gulshan Grover mentioned that Sanjay visited the sets of Sooryavanshi to meet Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty. Sanjay and Akshay have worked together in films like Blue, Amaanat and Desi Boyz. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt To Play The Lead In Munna Bhai 3, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Gulshan Grover will be also seen in Sadak 2. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is a sequel to the 1991 release Sadak. Mahesh Bhatt will be directing the film; he has also helmed the first part. Sadak 2 is scheduled to release in July 2020.

Also Read | 'Sadak 2' Actor Sanjay Dutt & Director Mahesh Bhatt's Most Successful Films Till Date

Sooryavanshi is among the most awaited films of the year. It is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the movie reprising their characters from Singham and Simmba, which are the previous films of the franchise.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Reveals How He Added Authenticity To Film's Plot

Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the movie. Katrina Kaif is said to be playing his wife. The two are reuniting on the big screen after around 10 years. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in the evening on March 24, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.