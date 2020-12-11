Trishala Dutt Answers On Her Father Sanjay Dutt's Past Drug Addiction From Psychology POV

Trishala Dutt did a question-answer session on her Instagram stories on December 11, 2020. She mentioned how her direct messages are full of questions from various people, some of which are repetitive and that since she cannot possibly answer them all, she is doing a question and answer for the next one hour. In the series of questions that she answered, one was based around her father and his past drug addiction.

Also Read: In 'Torbaaz' Trailer, Sanjay Dutt Leads Cricket Team Of Kids In Conflict-hit Afghanistan

Trishala Dutt on her father Sanjay Dutt and his past drug addiction

Among the multiple questions answered by Trishala, one of them mentioned her father Sanjay Dutt and his past drug addiction and she answered it in detail. The question was, “Since you are a psychologist, what’s your opinion on your father’s past drug addiction?'' Trishala answered the question in detail and how drugs affect a person’s thinking and their brain changes due to use. Have a look at what she wrote.

“First, it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterized by drug seeking and use that is compulsive or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences. The Initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs. These brain changes can be persistent, which is why drug addiction is considered a “Relapsing” Disease- People in recovery from drug use disorders are at increased risk for returning to drug use even after years of not using drugs.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Shows-off Platinum Blonde Hairstyle In Close-up Shots

She further added, “After a while, it does not become a want anymore, but rather a need to feel “Normal” because of how their brain chemical have changed by drug abuse. They are no longer “Chasing” normalcy for them now. – Which Is Heartbreaking. All of us should have compassion for this disease and for the people and families it effects.”

“When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight Every. Single. Day. Even though he is not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative, and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a d**n thing, to be ashamed about.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Joins Green India Challenge With TRS MP As He Shoots 'KGF 2' In Hyderabad

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Recalls 'memorable Songs' From Iconic Film 'Thanedar' As It Clocks 30 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.