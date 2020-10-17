'KGF 2' star Yash has amazing message for Sanjay Dutt as 'Adheera' gears up in style

Cancer has not hampered Sanjay Dutt’s spirit for work. Amid treatment, the actor has not just expressed confidence to beat the illness but also announced his returned to sets in a grand manner. As he unveiled a new look for KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of his return to the sets, co-star Yash aka 'Rocky Bhai' hailed the ‘true warrior.’

Yash’s message for Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s haircut by Aalim Hakim had recently made headlines and the video where he stated that he will beat cancer soon had gone viral. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his look with spiked hair and a stubble and writing that he is ‘gearing for his role as Adheera.

Responding to one of the posts, Yash wrote that nothing could stop the spirit of a ‘true warrior’. The ‘Rocking Star’ termed his new look ‘ekdum kadak’ and that he could not wait to have him back on the sets.

Sanjay Dutt’s look as Adheera had gone viral when it was announced on the occasion of his birthday on July 29, though the look being plagiarised from Vikings too had become a talking point then.

Yash resumed off the shoot of KGF 2 on October 8 after the break due to the COVID-19. After the grand success of the period action drama last year touted to be the biggest Kannada hit of all time, the film had been expected for release in October. However, the release is set to be delayed due to the COVID-19.

The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Raveena Tandon, among others.

