Unseen Pic Of The Day: Birthday Boy Sanjay Dutt Looks Charming In Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today. While fans and many members of the film fraternity have been wishing the actor, several of his throwback pictures have also been resurfacing on social media. One such unseen picture of the Munnabhai actor has been going viral on social media.

A young Sanjay Dutt is all smiles for the camera

Talking about the picture which was shared by one of the Instagram pages dedicated to Bollywood celebs, Sanjay can be seen from his younger days in the frame. The Panipat actor is all smiling as he poses for the camera. He can be seen sporting a longer hairdo in the picture which was his signature hairdo from those days.

The actor can be seen sporting a black attire with light green dungarees. He can also be seen posing with an adorable black puppy in the picture. One of the fans also commented on the picture saying that the Khalnayak actor bears a strong resemblance to his mother and yesteryear actor Nargis Dutt. This unseen picture of the actor from his younger days is nothing less than a treat for all his fans. Take a look at the picture along with the fans' reaction.

Sanjay Dutt unveils his look as Adheera

Meanwhile, the actor had a huge surprise for all his fans on the occasion of his birthday. He finally unveiled a glimpse of his fierce gripping look as Adheera from the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. In the poster, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor is styled like a fiery warrior character with his head bowed down in front of his sword and some characters engraved on his brutal face. While captioning the poster, the actor also expressed his excitement and love for being a part of the beautiful journey.

The actor further wrote that he could not have asked more than presenting his character poster on the occasion of his birthday. At last, he thanked his entire KGF cast and his team members for giving him this opportunity. The actor even showered love on his fans for their continuous support in all of his ventures. Take a look at the poster shared by the actor.

Image Credit: Best Of Bollywood Instagram

