Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2' Avatar Resembles Ragnar From Vikings, Twitterati Call It Out

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of this year starring lead actors from Bollywood and South Indian industry. Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt's look from the movie was unveiled and fans could not help spotting the similarity between his look and that of Ragnar from Vikings. Here's what it is about.

Sanjay Dutt's KGF avatar resembles Ragnar from Vikings

Hombale Films added the poster of KGF: Chapter 2 on their Twitter account and said that it was inspired by the brutal ways of Vikings. The poster shows Sanjay Dutt's Adheera avatar with dressed in ancient outfits with a long braid. Numerous tattoos mark his face as he is resting his forehead on a big sword. Take a look:

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Birthday Boy Sanjay Dutt Looks Charming In Throwback Pic

Twitterati seems to be of the opinion that Sanjay Dutt's look from KGF: Chapter 2 has been 'borrowed' from the popular Netflix series, Vikings. His look is similar to the character of Ragnar Lothbrok, played by Travis Fimmel. They took to the social media to comment on this. Take a look at the reactions:

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Quiz: Guess The Movies Of 'Rocky' Actor Based On The Iconic Dialogues

Also Read: 'KGF' Actor Yash Calls Sanjay Dutt 'Timeless In Age' On His 61st Birthday

#Yash#KGFChapter2 is it just me or truely sanjay dutt character is inspired from #vikings ?? pic.twitter.com/xNSvF4ekxE — Shubham yadav 🇮🇳 (@ShubhamYadav91) July 29, 2020

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: Ekta Kapoor And Ajay Devgn Pen Heart-warming Wishes

Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Poster Looks Like A Copy Of Vikings Poster! 😅 — Sharan (@hanjiokay) July 29, 2020

Also Read: 'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt Unveils His Powerful Look As Adheera On 61st Birthday

Have a feeling someone told Sanjay Dutt's make-up men on #KGFChapter2 that they were re-making #Vikings — Milan (@HoaxAndDost) July 29, 2020

Also Read: 'KGF Chapter 2' 'big Surprise' To Be Sanjay Dutt’s New Look As Adheera? Details Here

In an earlier interview with a daily portal, Sanjay Dutt had compared his KGF: Chapter 2 character with that of Marvel's Thanos. He said that Adheera is very powerful. If one has seen Avengers, they know how powerful Thanos is, and Adheera is as powerful as him.

In a recent tweet, posting a picture of KGF: Chapter 2 avatar, Sanjay Dutt wrote that it was a pleasure working on the film and he could not have asked for a better birthday gift. He celebrated his 61st birthday on July 28, 2020. Take a look at the tweet:

Also Read: '#KGFChapter2' Trends On Twitter As Makers Announce A Surprise On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday

KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film where Yash will reprise his role from the first movie. The antagonist in the movie will be Sanjay Dutt. Speaking about the latter in an interview with a daily portal, Yash said that even when they had planned to make the film only in Kannada, Dutt has been the first choice for Adheera. He revealed how they had also approached the actor for the first movie but the Bollywood actor had some prior commitment.

KGF: Chapter 2 cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ramachandra Raju and others. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur. The KGF sequel was supposed to release on October 23, 2020, but will be delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: 'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt To Unveil A Big Surprise On His Birthday, Hints With Latest Post

Also Read: 'KGF 2': Makers Planning To Unveil A Surprise For Fans On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday?

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Reveals Maanayata Dutt's Nickname In An Adorable Birthday Post

Image credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram, ragnarlothbrok_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.