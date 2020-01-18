Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why Is He A Proud Father, Wife Manyata Agrees; Pics Inside

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial, Panipat. Sanjay Dutt portrayed the role of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in the epic war film. Though the movie was not very successful at the Box Office, it was well received by some critics. On a personal front, Sanjay seems to be having a great time with family.

Proud father Sanjay Dutt posts picture of son

Sanjay Dutt, a father of 3, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of his son, praising him. Sanjay Dutt revealed that his son, who is nine, has been learning karate. Sanjay Dutt posted a picture in which his son Shahraan is seen doing a full split. Explaining the picture further, Sanjay Dutt said that his son had been practising for days to be able to make a full split position.

Sanjay also mentioned in the picture how proud he is of his son for being able to reach his goal through practice as pulling a full split position is not easy, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt too showed much love to the kid and commented on the picture saying, “My boy." See the picture of Shahraan Dutt pulling a full split position below.

Sanjay Dutt has often been seen posting pictures with his family. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor has a huge fan following with over two million followers on his social media account. Here are some more adorable pictures posted Sanjay Dutt with his family on his social media accounts. Check out the pictures below.

Photo courtesy: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

