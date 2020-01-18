The Debate
Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why Is He A Proud Father, Wife Manyata Agrees; Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt recently posted a picture of his son revealing why is he a proud father. Read on to know more details about Shahraan Dutt's achievement, see pics

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
sanjay dutt

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial, Panipat. Sanjay Dutt portrayed the role of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in the epic war film. Though the movie was not very successful at the Box Office, it was well received by some critics. On a personal front, Sanjay seems to be having a great time with family.  

Read | Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Panipat' To Run Tax Free In Maharastra

Proud father Sanjay Dutt posts picture of son 

Sanjay Dutt, a father of 3, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of his son, praising him. Sanjay Dutt revealed that his son, who is nine, has been learning karate. Sanjay Dutt posted a picture in which his son Shahraan is seen doing a full split. Explaining the picture further, Sanjay Dutt said that his son had been practising for days to be able to make a full split position.

Sanjay also mentioned in the picture how proud he is of his son for being able to reach his goal through practice as pulling a full split position is not easy, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt too showed much love to the kid and commented on the picture saying, “My boy." See the picture of Shahraan Dutt pulling a full split position below.

Read | Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Kalank' And 'Panipat' Collected THIS Much At Box Office

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Sanjay Dutt has often been seen posting pictures with his family. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor has a huge fan following with over two million followers on his social media account. Here are some more adorable pictures posted Sanjay Dutt with his family on his social media accounts. Check out the pictures below.

Read | When Sanjay Dutt Was 'thrashed' By His Father Sunil Dutt For Smoking

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Read | Sanjay Dutt And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Meaningful Tattoos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Photo courtesy: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

 

 

Published:
