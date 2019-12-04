Sanjay Dutt Says That Kriti Sanon Can ‘easily Be His 309th Girlfriend'; Here's Why

Sanjay Dutt, along with Kriti Sanon and director Ashutosh Gowariker recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Panipat. The trio had a gala time on the show and made some interesting revelations about themselves as well as about their experience of working in the film. Sanjay was reportedly quite vocal about his time in prison on the show and revealed that he used to work hard day and night to reduce his prison term. A glimpse of his controversial life as a convict was also shown in the film Sanju which was a biopic on his life and starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon On How To Dress Everyday; Easy Tips From The Actor's Wardrobe

Sanjay said that Kriti can easily be his 309th girlfriend

The film also showcased the number of girls Sanjay dated. Kapil quipped Sanjay on this and he jokingly answered that he is yet to keep a specific count on the exact number of his girlfriends. Sanjay also added that he was so impressed by his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon that he could easily make her his 309th girlfriend. The fans must be wondering what his wife Maanyata must be reacting to this revelation. Talking about the film, Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapuri and Sahil Salathia in the lead roles.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor Twin While Promoting Upcoming Film Panipat

The film will showcase the bravery of the Marathas

The film will depict the historic Battle of Panipat which showcased Maratha valour in all its glory. The movie will see the epic battle between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali. The trailer and the recently released soundtracks from the film have been striking a positive chord with the audience. The film will be releasing on December 6, 2019. Recently, the movie also managed to escape itself from an ugly controversy. As per the media reports, the Bombay High Court quashed a case filed by a Marathi novelist, Vishwas Patil who had accused the makers of plagiarism. The court also refused to entertain the plea filed by Vishwas Patil and rejected his demand for the makers to hold a screening for him.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts A Beautiful Picture Of Mother Richa Sharma From 1979

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.