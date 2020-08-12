Sanjay Dutt Takes A Short Break From Work; Riteish Deshmukh Says 'get Well Soon Baba'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle and issued a note, announcing a short break from his work for some medical treatment. In his note, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that his friends and family are standing strong by his side and urged his fans and well-wishers to avoid speculating rumours in the meantime. Sanjay Dutt promised that ‘he will be back soon’ with everyone’s ‘good wishes and love’ by his side. Take a look at the post shared:

Bollywood showers love

Soon after Sanjay posted the note, many Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Dabboo Ratnani wished the actor a ‘speedy recovery’ and showered their love. Take a look at how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Sanjay's 'short break' news:

Earlier in August, Sanjay was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, as the actor complained of breathing issues. The actor tested negative for COVID-19, however, was placed under observation for a certain time. Later, the actor took to his Twitter handle and gave fans an update on his health. Take a look:

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings ðŸ™ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay on the professional front

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni.

Sanjay also has KGF 2 in his kitty, which is among the most-awaited South-Indian films of the year. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

