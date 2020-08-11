Sanjay Dutt takes 'short break from work' for medical treatment, says 'will be back soon'

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged from the hospital on August 10. The 61-year-old star revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said he tested negative and also assured fans about his well-being. He further shared a statement on Instagram where he informed his fans and well-wishers about taking a short break from work.

Sanjay Dutt takes break from work

In the statement, the actor wrote that on medical grounds, he has decided to refrain from work for a while. He further wrote that his friends and family are with him and he urged all his well-wishers to not worry about him and speculate unnecessarily. At last that with the unconditional love of the fan and best wishes of his well-wishers, he will be back soon on work.

Sometime back, the actor had shared a post on social media while giving an update about his health and he assured his fans that he is "doing well". "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the COVID-19 report is negative as well," Sanjay said in a brief statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses, and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," he added.

His sister, Congress leader Priya Dutt said the actor was taken to the hospital in the evening for a "regular check-up". "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," she told PTI. "We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," she said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will b seen next in Sadak 2 where he will be seen playing a crucial role. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in KFG: Chapter 2 where he will be seen playing the antagonist. Sanjay Dutt is yet to resume the shooting of his next Shamshera which will also star Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), General Secretary Ashok Dubey, in a recent media interview with an online portal had revealed that the shooting of the film would resume from August 15.

