Sanjay Dutt Talks About Virtual 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' Amid COVID-19, Says It Is An Emotion

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular, successful actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several kinds of films over the years. Recently, amid the coronavirus lockdown, the actor opened up about a trope from one of his films. Read further ahead to know about the emotional explanation Dutt gave about Jadoo Ki Jhappi from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Sanjay Dutt's emotional explanation about Jadoo Ki Jhappi

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt recently spoke to a leading daily about his Jadoo Ki Jhappi in an interview. When he was asked about how it is not relevant in the times of COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing, he stated that Jadoo Ki Jhappi is not just a mere hug; it is much more than that. It is an emotion that is meant to convey compassion and love. In the time of social distancing, he further said, all we should do is continue with virtual 'jhappis'. This is something we all should do, and follow the rules to help the society heal and flatten the curve.

Talking about his film, he said that it is grateful to see that in such times as well, the dialogues of the film are being used to spread positivity. He said that he is humbled by the memes that are on the internet and are creating an impact. He loved how his work is still relevant and how people love the gesture of the hugs.

