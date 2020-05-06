Ariana Grande Fans React To Katharine McPhee's Interest In Playing Meg For 'Hercules'

Ariana Grande fans did not like the idea of Katharine McPhee playing Meg after she expressed interest in portraying the role in the live-action 'Hercules'.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande fans were seen shutting down the Scorpion actor Katharine McPhee. This happened after she tweeted about showing interest in playing the character of Meg in the live-action project Hercules. Read on to know more about what Ariana Grande fans have to say: 

Ariana Grande fans don't want Katharine McPhee as Meg 

Scorpion actor Katharine McPhee recently took to her social media handle and posted a photo that featured herself along with a still from the animated Disney film, Hercules. This still was a photo of Meg, a character who is sent by Hades to trick Hercules but ends up falling for him. But Ariana Grande fans did not like this idea and wanted Grande instead to play the role. Here is the tweet by McPhee:

Ariana Grande fans react: 

