Ariana Grande Fans React To Katharine McPhee's Interest In Playing Meg For 'Hercules'

Ariana Grande fans were seen shutting down the Scorpion actor Katharine McPhee. This happened after she tweeted about showing interest in playing the character of Meg in the live-action project Hercules. Read on to know more about what Ariana Grande fans have to say:

Ariana Grande fans don't want Katharine McPhee as Meg

Scorpion actor Katharine McPhee recently took to her social media handle and posted a photo that featured herself along with a still from the animated Disney film, Hercules. This still was a photo of Meg, a character who is sent by Hades to trick Hercules but ends up falling for him. But Ariana Grande fans did not like this idea and wanted Grande instead to play the role. Here is the tweet by McPhee:

Ariana Grande fans react:

We want Ariana Grande as Megara, try again — Bruh (@sos_bruh2) May 4, 2020

ariana’s spot sorry sweetie — brandon (@honeymoonamaze) May 4, 2020

it’s Ariana Grande’s role sweetheart — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐞 (@marajculture) May 4, 2020

it’s reserved for ariana — alv (@NASA_ANGELS) May 4, 2020

Sing “I won’t say I’m in love” for us and we’ll talk about that — gabriel waldorf (@ramosgabbe) May 4, 2020

i love you but we all know that’s incorrect... pic.twitter.com/mF2XVbxj4B — rafa|PLS SHARE PINNED|𝕊𝕒𝕨 𝔸𝕣𝕚 𝟙𝟝/𝟙𝟘/𝟙𝟡 (@buteragranderem) May 4, 2020

post a cover of i wont say im in love... and then we'll talk — nadya. (@yeahnadya) May 4, 2020

Anyway. Ariana is Meg pic.twitter.com/Z4XKHJygww — ❦ ⴵ uǝɥdǝʇs (@highkeygxyology) May 4, 2020

