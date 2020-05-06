5-year-old Caught Driving Parents' Car To California To 'buy' A Lamborghini

In a surprising turn of events, Utah Police pulled over a 5-year-old driver. This boy was on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini. Read on to know more about what the officer has to say about who pulled the child over:

5-year-old drives miles to buy a Lamborghini

According to reports, a 5-year-old child who was supposed to be watched over by his 16-year-old sibling, on Monday, sneaked out of the house when his brother was taking a nap. When he woke up he realised that the keys to their car were missing, the car was missing, and even the little one was missing. The 5-year-old boy from Utah rode the car onto a freeway. After 2 to 3 miles of driving his parents' car, he was finally intercepted by a cop.

The boy was pulled over by a trooper named Rick Morgan after he noticed ‘something fishing’ with the car. At first, he thought that the driver needed some medical attention. He was driving at 32 mph on a road where the speed limit was 70 mph.

The boy did not respond to the lights but as soon as he heard the siren he pulled the car over. “I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” Morgan said. But when the window came down, Morgan was surprised to see that it was indeed a very different case. As “a very underaged driver was behind the wheel" who wanted to go to California to buy a Lamborghini and had around $3 in his pockets.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

