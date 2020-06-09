Sanjay Dutt Urges Fans To Support Mumbai's Dabbawalas Amid COVID Pandemic; Watch Video

Recently, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to share a special message for the 125-year-old lunchbox delivery system of Mumbai's dabbawalas, which are currently facing the brunt of the Coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. Rendered jobless due to the outbreak and the lockdown, the dabbawalas have reportedly burnt through most of their savings and are apparently struggling to put food on the table. Taking to his Twitter handle to share a special message for the dabbawalas, Sanjay Dutt reposted a video shared by MLA, Aslam Shaikh. Take a look:

The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them! @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty https://t.co/n6g4r3IrvP — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 8, 2020

As seen in the video shared, Aslam Shaikh can be seen shedding light on the issues of Mumbai’s dabbawalas and how the pandemic has cost them. With the video shared, Sanjay mentioned that the dabbawalas have been serving the Mumbaikars for decades & bringing food to many people. Adding to the same, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that it is high time people should come forward and support them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city has recorded more than 50,000 positive Coronavirus cases, becoming the worst-affected city in the country. As per reports, 26,351 cases are active and 22,032 people have been discharged virus-free. Mumbai has reported more than 1,702 fatalities. Thane and Pune remain the worst-affected cities after Mumbai in Maharashtra. Thane has recorded more than 13,500 cases while Pune remains at 9,800 cases. In total, Maharashtra has recorded 88,000 cases, crossing China's national tally of 83,040 cases.

On the professional front:

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni. Sanjay also has KGF 2 in his kitty, which is among the most-awaited South-Indian films of the year. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

