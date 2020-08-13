"You Are A Fighter," Says Chiranjeevi Wishing Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery

Chiranjeevi, last seen in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, recently wished Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery. Chiranjeevi also praised Sanjay Dutt's resilience and showed faith in him. Chiranjeevi said, "Dearest @duttsanjay Bhai, pained to know you are confronted with this health situation. But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years." (sic) Chiranjeevi prayed for Sanjay Dutt's health and said, "All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery." (sic)

Check out Chiranjeevi's post:

Dearest @duttsanjay bhai , pained to know you are confronted with this health situation.But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too.All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uMTf3sN5R3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 12, 2020

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Names His Favourite Cricketer And It Is NOT Yuvraj Singh Or MS Dhoni

Sanjay Dutt on sabbatical

On Tuesday, August 11, Sanjay Dutt shared that he would be taking a sabbatical from acting. In a social media post, Sanjay Dutt shared that he is taking a short break from acting for some medical treatment. He said, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"(sic). Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's partner Maanyata Dutt released a statement, where she thanked all the fans and well-wishers of Sanjay Dutt.

Maanyata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's health

I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.

Also Read | 'This Too Shall Pass,' Says Maanayata On Sanjay Dutt's Health; Asks Fans To Avoid Rumours

What's next for Sanjay Dutt and Chiranjeevi?

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, is the sequel to romantic-drama Sadak (1991). The Sanjay Dutt starrer will premiere on Diney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020. Recently, the trailer of the forthcoming film was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Takes A Short Break From Work; Riteish Deshmukh Says 'get Well Soon Baba'

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a social movement. The Chiranjeevi starrer also has Ram Charan in a cameo appearance.

The forthcoming film's script is written by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, the music for the Chiranjeevi starrer is composed by Mani Sharma. Acharya went on floors early this year. However, the shooting was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Tweets Warm Message For Sanjay Dutt After Actor Opts For Medical Treatment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.