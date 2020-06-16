Sanjay Dutt Misses His Wife And Kids Who Are Stranded In Dubai Due To Lockdown

The entire world has been on hold and people are stuck in places since the lockdown was imposed months ago. Bollywood actor and family man, Sanjay Dutt who has been away from his family due to the global pandemic and the lockdown situation, and recently expressed how much he misses them. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | When Sanjay Dutt Shared An Emotional Speech About His Late Father Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt misses his wife and kids during the lockdown

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata and his nine-year-old twin kids, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt have been stranded in Dubai ever since the lockdown has begun. The three flew to Dubai before the global pandemic took place and have still not been able to return as no International flights have been given permission to fly yet. On June 16, 2020, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram account to post an adorable picture of the four of them, expressing how much he is missing them. He also mentioned that everyone who is with their families in this difficult and crisis situation should feel lucky. The caption of his post read, “I miss them so much❤️ To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Picture

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sunjay Dutt said that in the past he has spent periods of his life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with him is the way he misses his family. For him, they are everything. Thanks to technology, he can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, he misses them terribly. He said that these times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Sanjay Dutt; See List

The actor also said that, although he has them virtually with him, there is a difference. As a father and husband, he is worried about their safety, even though he knows that they are fine. When asked about how he spends his time during the lockdown, he said that he loves the multiple chats he has with his children. His kids keep him amused with their non-stop chatter and masti, even on video calls, he added.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Shamshera' To Resume Shooting Soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.